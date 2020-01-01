NEWS Russo brothers: 'Hercules live-action remake won't be a literal translation' Newsdesk Share with :





Anthony and Joe Russo have insisted their live-action remake of Hercules won't be "a literal translation".



It was announced earlier this month that the Avengers: Endgame co-directors would be producing a live-action remake of Disney's 1997 animated movie, and in an interview with Collider, they made it clear that it wouldn't be a shot-for-shot remake, like last year's The Lion King reboot, or an overly faithful redo.



"Well, I think you always have to bring something new to the table because from our perspective as storytellers, it's not compelling for us to do a literal translation," explained Anthony. "We've already done that with our Marvel films. We don't do literal translations of the comics because we feel like if you want that story you can go read that story. We're going to give you a different story. I think we'll do something that's in the vein of the original and inspired by it, but we also bring some new elements to the table."



The filmmakers are still in the early stages of developing the remake and wouldn't state if it would be a musical or not, with Anthony noting, "We can't say one way or the other... Music will certainly be a part of it."



Since the release of Endgame last year, the Russos have been busy lining up new projects, with them being involved in films such as 21 Bridges, Extraction, and the upcoming Cherry, their next directorial effort.



When asked why they were interested in the Hercules remake, Anthony added: "Both us and our kids are Hercules fanatics. And we had heard that Disney was interested in revisiting it and we're in love with the original. And we made a case as to why we felt we would be right to produce that film and here we are."