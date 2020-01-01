Rose McGowan accuses Bill Maher of whispering crude comments during talk show

Rose McGowan has claimed Bill Maher whispered inappropriate comments in her ear when she was a guest on his TV show in the late 1990s.

The Charmed actress wrote a tweet directly to the talk show host over the weekend and recalled an incident that allegedly occurred during her appearance on his show Politically Incorrect, which he hosted between 1993 to 2002.

"@billmaher Here's a memory I'd like to share with you," she began her tweet. "I bet you don't remember, but I sure do. I was so excited to be on your show & get to flex my mind instead of my face. Here's what happened. All I can say, Bill, you got the face you deserved."

The star went on to share a screenshot of a Twitter draft, where she detailed the alleged interaction.

"I was on your show Politically Incorrect in the late 90s- as the show returned from a commercial break, you leaned over to me & whispered in my ear, 'my parents didn't give me a good face, but they did give me a huge c**k'," McGowan wrote. "I could feel your hot breath on my ear as an image of both your hideous face & alleged big c**k flashed in my mind. Both turned my stomach. I've always wondered what you say & do to the girls that aren't famous?"

Maher has yet to respond to the actress' allegations.

McGowan was one of the famous faces who came forward with allegations about disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein in 2017. She alleged Weinstein raped her at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival.