Comedian Jerry Stiller dies aged 92

Comedian Jerry Stiller, the father of actor Ben, has died aged 92.

The Zoolander actor announced his father's death on Monday by issuing a statement on Twitter which read: "I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad."

Jerry was best known for playing George Costanza's father Frank on NBC comedy Seinfeld and Arthur Spooner on TV sitcom The King of Queens.

His comedy career took off after he met his future wife Anne Meara in 1953 and they went on to form the legendary double act Stiller and Meara. The comedy duo was popular in the '60s and '70s and they made frequent appearances on television variety shows such as The Ed Sullivan Show. They were married for just over 60 years when she passed away in 2015, aged 85.

Jerry also appeared alongside his son Ben in movies such as The Heartbreak Kid, Heavyweights, Hot Pursuit, Zoolander, and Zoolander 2.

Jerry is survived by his daughter Amy, Ben, and his grandchildren.