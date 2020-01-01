John Krasinski reunites The Office co-stars to recreate wedding dance for newlywed fans

John Krasinski has reunited with his The Office co-stars to recreate an epic dance scene from the show for two super fans.

On the latest episode of his YouTube series Some Good News, the actor tapped stars including Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, and Mindy Kaling to appear in the skit, which he created to surprise a newly married couple.

The newlyweds held their wedding virtually with John serving the officiant, and he made sure it was the perfect day by gathering his pals to recreate a scene from the hit sitcom.

Appearing from their own homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, John and Jenna slipped into their roles as Jim and Pam, respectively, where they danced to Forever by Chris Brown - just as they did in the classic scene from the programme.

John and Steve reunited via video chat on the first episode of his new web show to celebrate 15 years since the show debuted, and he's since gone on to surprise a number of fans in a bid to lift spirits amid the ongoing pandemic.

Among the goodwill gestures, the 40-year-old has held star-studded virtual proms and graduations for the class of 2020, who will miss out on the events due to lockdown measures.

He's also been sharing uplifting stories and honouring those working on the front lines.