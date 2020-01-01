Nick Cordero 'responsive' as Covid-19 recovery continues

Nick Cordero is responding to simple commands after spending a month in a coma amid his intense battle with the Covid-19 virus.

The Broadway star was admitted to the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California at the beginning of April, with complications resulting in him having one of his legs amputated and a temporary pacemaker fitted due to an irregular heartbeat.

His wife, Amanda Kloots, has been updating fans on his progress on Instagram, and on Sunday - which was also Mother's Day in the U.S. - she told fans the pair had FaceTimed and there were "some really kind of great, positive little things" that came out of their call.

"I asked him to look up and he did, and I asked him to look down and he did," she said. "And so that was a fantastic Mother's Day gift to start my day off with, super positive and super, you know, just a great way to - I can't even talk because I am excited about it but don't wanna be too excited but I'm excited.

"So you guys, what this could mean is that it's a start to possibly following commands, which would be huge! Huge, huge, huge, huge, huge."

Amanda, who married Nick in 2017, continued: "Again, super, super early and I may be jumping this gun but I got really excited about it because it did show - it seemed to show that he could hear me and follow a command."

The news comes after the mother-of-one previously expressed her hope that the 41-year-old's condition would improve in time for the holiday.

"Mother's Day is Sunday, maybe he'll wake up for me and for his mum, what a gift. Honestly, just such wonderful news to hear," she stated.