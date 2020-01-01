NEWS Jerry Bruckheimer developing Bad Boys 4 Newsdesk Share with :





Producer Jerry Bruckheimer is working on bringing Bad Boys 4 to the big screen.



The Hollywood producer has worked on the action comedy franchise, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, since the hugely successful blockbuster Bad Boys debuted back in 1995.



Bruckheimer revealed that after the success of this year's Bad Boys for Life, which saw Smith and Lawrence reprise their roles as detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, he's now working with bosses at Sony on another instalment.



"We had a great experience on the first one, both through the development process with Tom Rothman (Sony Pictures Entertainment Chairman) and his team, and then through the editing process and filming process," he told Collider. "We put together, along with their help, a movie that's very satisfying for the audience, and we'd like to do it again, and I think they'd like us to do it again. We're currently working on a draft for the fourth one."



Bad Boys for Life, which was released in January, has raked in more than $419 million (£518 million) at the worldwide box office, making it the highest-grossing film of 2020 so far. The third movie also starred franchise newcomers Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Charles Melton.



It's not yet known if Smith and Lawrence will be back onboard for the follow-up, or if directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will be returning to the franchise.