Andy Serkis determined to create his own version of Alfred Pennyworth for The Batman

Andy Serkis was determined to create a new version of Alfred Pennyworth rather than mimic previous ones for The Batman.



The Lord of the Rings actor was in the middle of filming his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman's butler Alfred alongside Robert Pattinson when the production was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Alfred has been portrayed on screen many times, most recently by the likes of Michael Caine and Jeremy Irons, so Serkis was determined to create his own version of the iconic character.



"He (Caine) was fantastic. His Alfred was legendary, I couldn't even begin to go there, really," he told LADbible. "You find it for yourself. It's like playing these iconic roles in Shakespeare, you go back, you revisit them and you have to make it your own, and see what it is about the character that connects with you and your personal Venn diagram."



Little is known about Matt Reeves's new Batman film, but Serkis did reveal that it will focus more on Bruce and Alfred's relationship and be more intense than other interpretations that have come before.



When asked whether fans were right to expect a "darker, broodier" Batman, he replied: "I would say that's not far from the truth... It's very much about the emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce. That's really at the centre of it. And it is a really exquisite script that Matt has written.



"I was literally halfway through shooting my part in it when we got shut down. So, it will be interesting to see when that resurfaces how it has been affected by it (lockdown). But it is, it's going to be a beautiful film."



The Batman is currently set for release in October 2021.