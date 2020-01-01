NEWS Cannes Film Festival bosses rule out physical 2020 edition Newsdesk Share with :





Cannes Film Festival officials have decided against staging a physical edition of the 2020 event.



The 2020 edition of the prestigious French festival was scheduled to kick off on Tuesday, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic back in March. Organisers originally hoped to stage it in late June or early July, but they have now decided a physical edition will not take place this year.



"As of today, a physical edition seems complicated to organise, so we are going forward with an announcement of films from the (initial Official) Selection at the beginning of June," a festival spokesperson confirmed to Variety.



Cannes organisers are set to announce a revised Official Selection of movies in June and plan to present these titles at other film festivals, such as the Venice International Film Festival, which takes place in September, and across cinemas.



In an interview with Screen Daily, Cannes director Thierry Fremaux explained that the films in the Official Selection will be those scheduled for theatrical release between now and spring 2021 and will receive a "Cannes 2020" label for their alternative festival and/or theatrical releases.



"The selection probably won't be under the usual structured format that we all know with the Competition, Un Certain Regard, and Out of Competition sections," Fremaux said. "It would have been ridiculous to behave as if nothing had happened. But in our heart of hearts what we want to do is promote the films that we saw and loved. We received films from around the world, magnificent works, and it's our duty to help them find their audience."



The director revealed that some filmmakers have opted for their films to be reconsidered for the 2021 edition instead. There will be no jury or awards this year, so Fremaux is welcoming Spike Lee, who was set to be 2020 jury president, back for next year's event.



Lee's upcoming movie Da 5 Bloods was set to debut at the festival ahead of its release on Netflix on 12 June. He added that Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch would have premiered at Cannes too, but will no longer be part of the Official Selection.