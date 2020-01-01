Julianne Hough buys her mum a new house for Mother's Day

Julianne Hough celebrated America's Mother's Day holiday on Sunday by giving her mum an incredible gift - a new house.

The actress and dancer took to Instagram to reveal to fans that she'd made the purchase for her mother Marriann, sharing a video of her parent appearing completely in awe by the generous present.

"Is this your house, mom?" Julianne can be heard saying in the video, as Marriann squeals, "This is my house!"

Commenting that she loves the house, the hill it's on, the walkway and even the tree in the front garden, Marriann adds: "Look at this, I love trees. I just love this tree. It’s very big."

She then went and wrapped her arms around the huge tree - much to a giggling Julianne's delight.

The Rock of Ages star also shared a picture of her mum standing in the porch of her new property, holding a giant white bow, as well as a video of the pair enjoying "tangle time" as Marriann jumps into her daughter's arms.

Among the comments on the post was one from Julianne's husband Brooks Laich, who wrote: "The best thing ever!!"

And Julianne's brother Derek, who is also a professional dancer, added: "Love you momma. The care and selflessness you have shown for so many years is inspiring. You’re a light. Love you."