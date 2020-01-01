Lena Dunham reflects on complicated feelings about Mother's Day

Lena Dunham has reflected on her complex feelings about Mother's Day in a new social media post.

As families across the U.S. celebrated the annual holiday on Sunday, the actress/director took to Instagram to open up on her inability to have a natural child birth following her hysterectomy in late 2017.

Alongside a photo of herself taken the night before she had her uterus removed after suffering from debilitating endometriosis pain for over a decade, Lena opened up about the topic of "fertility grief".

"This is a picture of me the night before I had my hysterectomy. I was putting on a brave face/sassy tongue (and a teensy blue pony to boot.) My uterus wasn't gone yet - in fact, it was torturing me every chance it got - but I was already grieving," the Girls star penned.

"That grief was all consuming and it continues, but it also transforms. When it comes to fertility grief, some make peace with a different future (or perhaps they never wanted those rascal children anyhow and societal pressure is at play in their response to losing their fertility)," she continued. "For others, like myself, who always wanted to be moms, it can take time to realise how many ways there are to make a family - and one of these "non-traditional" methods is probably perfect for me.

"Mother's Day is a beautiful and necessary celebration of what mothers give, but it can also summon a tidal wave of grief for those who have lost their own mother figure or their ability to be a mother in the way they'd always dreamed."

After sharing her own complicated feelings about Mother's Day, Lena added some words of encouragement for other women.

"So for those who aren't necessarily welcoming Mother's Day, I see you, I love you and wherever you are today - resentful, lonely, nostalgic, resigned or maybe even joyful - you are already #wellenough," the 33-year-old concluded.