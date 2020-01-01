Dwayne Johnson's photographer pal documents star's personal life in new book

Dwayne Johnson's photographer friend Hiram Garcia is set to release a book of photos documenting the star's personal life.

The actor's fans will be given an inside look at Johnson's life and career in the upcoming release The Rock: Through the Lens: His Life, His Movies, His World.

Garcia, who also serves as the action man's producing partner, met Dwayne in college and is the brother of the 48 year old's ex wife Dany Garcia.

"I wanted to create something for DJ (Johnson) that would serve as a trip down memory lane," he tells People magazine. "Then, upon looking at everything holistically, I realized there was a story here that other people might enjoy too."

He adds, "I'm honored to give a glimpse – from my perspective – into the life of a brother, friend and colleague who is admired and beloved by so many around the world."

The book features shots of Johnson and his wife Lauren Hashian, along with their daughter Jasmine, four, at an aquarium in Miami, Florida. The two also share daughter Tiana, two, while Johnson is also father to Simone, 18.

The new publication will also offer a behind the scenes look at Johnson's time on the set of such hit films as Jumanji: The Next Level and Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

The Rock: Through the Lens: His Life, His Movies, His World will be released on September 8.