Sam Neil: 'We’re supposed to be in London but London is a complete mess!'

Today on Nova 96.39’s Fitzy & Wippa the legendary NZ actor Sam Neil joined the show.



Sam say’s filming on Jurassic World: Dominion was shut down two weeks in due to COIVD 19 and that we should relocate the filming from London to down under. Sam talks about recovering from his recent eye surgery and his hilarious isolation videos, and as promises to name two of his pet geese after Fitzy & Wippa. Sam said he was “disturbed” to see Coronavirus protesters on the weekend and that people need to “be sensible” to avoid a second wave.



On Jurassic Park 3 filming:

Sam Neil “We’re in the fridge for the time being, we got two weeks done. I was waiting in London for my stuff to start and then it became apparent it was going to close down in a day or two. I got on the Qantas flight to Perth as soon as I could and I made it as far as Sydney and then went into quarantine.



We’ll start up as soon as we can. I mean we’re supposed to be in London but London is a complete mess! I’m thinking maybe we could restart in this part of the world? They’ve got these huge sets that were using at the Bond stage in London but if nothing is happening there I don’t know when we can get started! I reckon New Zealand/Australia is the place to bring it!”



Fitzy “The borders are going to open up pretty soon and we can maybe travel over to New Zealand with you Sam?”

Sam Neil “Wouldn’t that be good. I don’t think that’s too far away actually, as long as people are sensible. I was very disturbed to see people demonstrating on the weekend, that’s just nuts! I mean we’ve done so well up to now and to undo all of that because of a second wave would just be a tragedy so let’s keep up the good work and we can really see this thing through”