Emma Stone sparks marriage rumours

Emma Stone sparked rumours that she and Dave McCary are married by flashing what appeared to be a wedding ring during a recent video chat.

It was reported in March that the La La Land star and former Saturday Night Live writer had called off their Los Angeles weekend wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, with rumours at the time suggesting that the nuptials are "temporarily on hold".

However, as she appeared for a video chat with Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon for her Shine On with Reese talk show series earlier this month, fans noted that Emma appeared to be wearing a wedding band on her left hand where her engagement ring once was.

The Oscar-winning star also made a comment that left fans wondering further, as she discussed mental health with psychologist Dr. Harold Koplewicz.

"If you marry an anxious man, you're going to have to know me the rest of my life," the doctor said, to which Emma, 31, replied: "Thankfully, I didn't do that."

Emma, who got engaged to Dave in December after two years of dating, has yet to address the marriage speculation.