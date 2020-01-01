Cate Blanchett joins Adam McKay's comedy Don't Look Up

Cate Blanchett is joining Jennifer Lawrence in Adam McKay's upcoming disaster comedy Don't Look Up.

The two-time Oscar winner has signed on to star in the director's new film, which will be the first of his movies to feature exclusively on Netflix, according to Variety.

Don't Look Up was announced with Lawrence in the lead role back in February. It follows a low-level astronomer who goes on a giant media tour with a fellow stargazer to warn mankind of a fast-approaching asteroid that is set to destroy Earth.

Production on the movie, which is being written by McKay, was slated to begin in April ahead of a release later this year, but it is currently unknown when production is expected to start given the ongoing lockdown orders in Hollywood and across the world.

Blanchett is also attached to star in James Gray’s next film Armageddon Times, which draws on the Ad Astra's director's own experiences as a student in the 1980s at the Kew-Forest School in the Queens borough of New York.

The private education institution counts U.S. President Donald Trump and actor Hank Azaria among its former students, and the movie will reportedly revolve around the headmaster of the prestigious school.

The news comes shortly after it was announced the Australian actress would be starring in the big-screen adaptation of the popular video game Borderlands, which is to be directed by Hostel filmmaker Eli Roth.

She had also finished shooting her role in Guillermo del Toro’s thriller Nightmare Alley with Bradley Cooper before production was shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak.