NEWS Tina Fey reduced to tears as New York telethon raises $115 million Newsdesk Share with :





Tina Fey was reduced to tears on Monday night when she learned that the Rise Up New York! virtual telethon had raised $115 million (£91 million) for Covid-19 relief efforts.



The hour-long event, which was hosted by the 30 Rock star and featured appearances from Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Jon Bon Jovi, Barbra Streisand and Alicia Keys, was held to benefit the Robin Hood organisation, with donations going towards support for "food, shelter, cash assistance, mental health, legal services and education" in New York, the U.S. state hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.



Just before announcing the evening's total, Tina told viewers: "I am told that the number of donors is well over 100,000 people from kids with piggy banks to million-dollar gifts. No matter how big or small, they all share that spirit of generosity, and in the end, that is how we'll win."



The total number then appeared on screen, leading to the comedy actress and writer quietly asking, "Is this real?"

Breaking down in joyful tears, Tina continued: "Okay. $115 million. We did this. You did this, we are difference makers. $115 million, what a great day for New York... Thank you to everyone who gave and gave and gave from all over the world. There's so much more to do."



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo then appeared to deliver a special message of thanks to the people of New York, before Billy Joel closed the evening with a remote performance of his tune Miami 2017, which was played on screens in an almost empty Times Square and synchronised with a light show on the Empire State Building.