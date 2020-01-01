Amy Schumer has 'no excuse' to avoid cooking after self-isolation show

Amy Schumer no longer has an "excuse" to avoid the kitchen after getting lessons from her chef husband during their new self-isolation cooking series.

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook features Chris Fischer teaching the actress basic culinary skills before showing her how to make a number of simple dishes from their home in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, and the one-on-one training has helped Schumer add more meals to her limited repertoire.

"She's a great student," Fischer shared in a joint interview on U.S. breakfast show Today. "She really focuses and listens and isn't afraid to mess up. That's an important attribution. You have to roll with anything, that's sort of the point of the show."

Reflecting on her lack of cooking ability prior to shooting the eight-episode series, Schumer said, "I really have no information or knowledge (of cooking). I was thinking about this: I went to college, I learned how to make a couple of dishes from my mum, and then I was on the road as a stand-up comic. You're not like, cooking at a hotel in Toledo."

Schumer shared that she previously only knew how to make "a nice scrambled egg, a nice toast" and one decent steak dinner, but that's all changed during the coronavirus crisis.

"Now I know how to make tons of stuff. It's horrible. I have no excuse not to help," quipped Schumer, who masters the art of poaching an egg, frying bacon, and making traditional Jewish potato pancakes, known as latkes, among other meals, onscreen.

The show was filmed by their son Gene's nanny, Jane, and Schumer admitted shooting the episodes without a live audience felt "really weird" to the stand-up regular.

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook debuted on America's Food Network on Monday night.