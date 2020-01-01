Vivica A. Fox 'would love' for Quentin Tarantino to make Kill Bill Vol. 3

Vivica A. Fox would love to reunite with Uma Thurman and Quentin Tarantino for Kill Bill Vol. 3.

The actress played assassin Vernita Green in Kill Bill Vol. 1 back in 2003, with her brutal showdown against Thurman's Beatrix Kiddo sparking the possibility of a third movie in the saga involving her character's daughter.

Tarantino himself has previously teased the idea of following Nikki, played by Ambrosia Kelley, as she avenges her mother's death, and Fox is on board with the rumoured project.

"Oh my gosh, I can't wait. It rears its ugly head every couple of years," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "They'll say, 'So, Vivica, Kill Bill 3, they're trying to make a sequel to all your movies,' and I'm like, 'I think they're waiting for my daughter to grow up.' And then you always hear that Quentin falls in and out of love with Hollywood. He's like, 'I'm done, I'm back, I'm done.'"

Fox confirmed that Tarantino and Thurman have been in talks to discuss a third Kill Bill movie, and she's looking forward to her character getting her long-awaited revenge.

"So, the latest I've heard is that him and Uma have been talking, and I'd love for them to figure it out (sic). Quentin is great with flashbacks and figuring out some kind of way to make his characters alive again in a film. So, I'm really hoping that Vernita Green gets her revenge," the 55-year-old added.