BAFTA unveils steering group to address lack of diversity at film awards

BAFTA executives have created a steering group to help address the lack of diversity at the British Academy Film Awards.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) came under fire earlier this year when no people of colour were nominated in the acting categories and no women were nominated for Best Director at the 2020 awards, which were held in February.

BAFTA officials later admitted they were disappointed with the lack of diversity and would be conducting a thorough review in response, and on Tuesday, they announced that they have formed a steering group to conduct a major review to help improve representation in its film awards, with the 12-member group comprising a range of BAFTA board and committee members, BAFTA staff, external industry figures, independent advisors, and leading diversity advocates and academics.

Notable members include actor/director Noel Clarke, producer Marc Samuelson, and BAFTA deputy chair Krishnendu Majumdar.

"BAFTA is committed to driving positive change in the entertainment industry and is constantly reviewing its policies across membership, nominations and voting processes to ensure these are fit for purpose," BAFTA representatives wrote in a press release.

"The review will cover the nominations and voting process, the role of distributors, the campaigning process, and the makeup of BAFTA's membership and ultimately how these processes and conditions might be improved with solutions can help drive positive change in the wider industry. It will focus on BAFTA's Film Awards, but will also take into account the BAFTA Television, Television Craft and Games Awards."

The members will examine issues such as diversity, under-represented groups, access, fairness, unconscious bias, and representation in BAFTA's voting membership. Their initial findings and recommendations are expected to be delivered by the end of the summer.