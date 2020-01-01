Dakota Johnson determined not to make her depression 'anyone else's problem'

Dakota Johnson has insisted she won't make her depression "anyone else's problem" after admitting to struggling with her mental health "since I was 15 or 14".

In a candid interview with U.S. Marie Claire magazine, the actress opened up on her ongoing battle, and confessed she "has to do a lot of work to purge thoughts and emotions".

"My brain moves at a million miles per minute," Dakota explained. With the help of professionals, I was like, 'Oh, this (therapy) is a thing I can fall into'.

"But I've learned to find it beautiful because I feel the world," she continued. "I guess I have a lot of complexities, but they don't pour out of me. I don't make it anyone else's problem."

The Fifty Shades Freed star went on to reflect that working through her issues has made her more confident, and she's reached a point in her career where she's more prepared to put herself forward and have a say on decisions on projects she's working on.

"For a long time, I'd do a movie and have no say," the 30-year-old recalled. "I could go into something, and it'll be one thing, and then it comes out as a totally different thing. As an artist, you're like, 'What the f**k?'

"I definitely want to have my craft, my artistry, and my ideas respected and tossed around. I want to be part of the process," she added, before laughing, "I also have really specific taste."