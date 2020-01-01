Reese Witherspoon 'lays on the floor and cries' when she feels overwhelmed

Reese Witherspoon will "lay on the floor and cry" when she feels very overwhelmed.

The Oscar-winning actress has numerous jobs - as well as a mother to three children, she's a successful actress, producer and founder of media brand Hello Sunshine - and juggling all of the different roles can sometimes take a toll on the 44-year-old.

"I'll lay on the floor and cry or I'll sit in my car and cry," she told CBS This Morning on Sunday. "Sometimes I'm totally overwhelmed."

But the emotional displays haven't distracted Reese from her aim of making a change in Hollywood as a whole.

Reflecting on her involvement behind the camera as well as in front of it, the Little Fires Everywhere star continued: "I really want to change things. I see younger women in our industry and I want them to have a better experience ... I want to see that they have a beautiful idea of what the future could hold.

"I will put in the hours and I bet on myself. I'm my own lottery ticket. I always think that, you know. If no one else shows up, I know I will show up and I know I will do the work."