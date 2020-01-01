NEWS Hilary Duff reunites with Lizzie McGuire cast online Newsdesk Share with :





Actress Hilary Duff has surprised fans by reuniting with her Lizzie McGuire co-stars online for the first time in "almost 18 years".



The star took to Instagram on Monday to share video footage of the recent conference call, on which she was joined by Lalaine, Adam Lamberg, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas, among others, to raise funds for coronavirus relief efforts.



The group kicked off the virtual get-together by belting out the Disney Channel show's theme song, before staging a table read of the season one episode, Between a Rock and a Bra Place, as they encouraged viewers to consider donating to a few of their "favourite charities".



In the caption for the video, Duff wrote, "LIZZIE MCGUIRE retro table read!



"Some fun for you this Monday! Hope you guys have fun watching this! We could not stop laughing reading lines from tween us...this is the first time we were all 'together-ish' in almost 18 years! This week marks the 19th anniversary of this episode 'Between a Rock and a Bra Place!'."



Duff concluded the post by apologising for the out-of-sync theme tune singalong, adding, "Do excuse our delayed singing...we will be taking singing lessons as a group to work on our craft!!"



The digital reunion comes months after progress on a planned Lizzie McGuire reboot ground to a halt as the show's original creator, Terri Minsky, left the project in January amid creative differences with Disney bosses.



Duff subsequently hinted the issue at the centre of the dispute had to do with the more grown-up themes of the revamped series, which she was fighting network bosses to keep "real and relatable".



The original Lizzie McGuire series aired from 2001 to 2004.