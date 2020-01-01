NEWS Miscarriage hell really tested Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's relationship Newsdesk Share with :





Actress Hilarie Burton's 2011 miscarriage really tested her relationship with now-husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan, because the tragedy drove them apart.



The former MTV regular and One Tree Hill star, who was already mum to 18-month-old son Gus at the time, admits the couple lost the romance for a while and had to fight to get it back.



She opens up about the miscarriage in her new book, The Rural Diaries: Love, Livestock, and Big Life Lessons Down on Mischief Farm, revealing she became "the worst version" of herself in the wake of the tragedy.



"There was no romance... The whole thing had become a science experiment...," she writes. "He'd feel used and wouldn't respond to me, and then I'd feel hurt and rejected. It was a vicious, unhappy cycle.



"The things I needed to hear, he didn't know how to say; and the things he needed me to be, I couldn't be. I was just a vessel and I was empty. Any energy I did have was going to Gus. I had nothing left for Jeff."



But The Walking Dead star remained upbeat and kept fighting, telling Burton she would get pregnant again, and eventually the communication between them returned - just in time for another pair of miscarriages.



"By the time the next couple miscarriages came around, Jeffrey and I figured out how to talk to each other," Burton tells People. "Until you go through trauma with someone, you don't know what their language is and they don't know what your language is. It is painful to say that by the time we had our third miscarriage, we had figured out how to communicate and help each other and how to process together. If that's the silver lining, you have to find those whenever you can."



The couple became parents again in 2018 when daughter George Victoria was born, and Morgan and Burton wed last year.