Russell Crowe's Unhinged aiming to be first film back in U.S. cinemas

Russell Crowe's new movie will serve as the first major release in the U.S. if plans to reopen cinema chains go ahead in July.



Bosses at Solstice Studios have decided to bring forward the release of thriller Unhinged to 1 July so it can be in theatres as soon as they re-open, in time for America's Independence Day holiday weekend.



Some states in the U.S. are beginning to lift lockdown restrictions and allow more businesses to reopen, while movie theatres are also welcoming customers in Texas, according to editors at Variety.



However, U.S. President Donald Trump has been heavily criticised for risking the lives of millions of Americans by focusing on restarting the economy instead, as infections in the country hit more than 1.4 million, with almost 84,000 deaths.



It's also still unclear whether cinema chains in Los Angeles and New York City will be back in business by July.



Solstice president and chief executive officer Mark Gill told Deadline that he had spoken to movie theatre owners and John Fithian, head of the National Association of Theatre Owners, before he made the decision.



And he revealed he was prompted to take action to avoid being up against John Krasinski's highly-anticipated sequel A Quiet Place: Part II, which was moved from its March release date to September.



"We were sitting on September 4 and then Covid-19 happened, and A Quiet Place 2 moved out of its original slot and landed on our date. When you are in a speedboat and a giant ship is coming at you, you better move out of the way," Gill explained. "We looked at the rest of the year, fall/winter and spring 2021. The release schedule was already crowded, and when you add all the films that have been delayed, it made (us) think that maybe we go sooner."