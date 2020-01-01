Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy regret Mad Max: Fury Road feud

Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy have finally opened up about their feud on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road.

It was reported that the co-stars were at loggerheads during the making of the 2015 post-apocalyptic action movie, which also starred Nicholas Hoult, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Zoe Kravitz.

Now, five years after its release, Theron and Hardy have discussed the challenges of making director George Miller's critically-acclaimed film in The New York Times.

And the 44-year-old Oscar winner blamed production delays and confusion over the ambitious project for butting heads with her co-star and confessed she was also fearful of Miller's unusual script and style of filmmaking.

"The biggest thing that was driving that entire production was fear. I was incredibly scared because I'd never done anything like it. I think the hardest thing between me and George is that he had the movie in his head and I was so desperate to understand it," Theron explained, noting that it subsequently impacted her relationship with Hardy.

"I think because of my own fear, we were putting up walls to protect ourselves instead of saying to each other, 'This is scary for you and it's scary for me, too. Let's be nice to each other,'" she added.

In the movie, the British actor portrayed Max Rockatansky, a role previously made famous by Mel Gibson, and Theron admitted it was a huge character to take on.

"In retrospect, I didn't have enough empathy to really, truly understand what he must have felt like to step into Mel Gibson's shoes," she shared.

Hardy agreed with his co-star's description of the high stakes atmosphere on set, and said in retrospect, he was "in over my head".

"The pressure on both of us was overwhelming at times," he stated. "What (Theron) needed was a better, perhaps more experienced, partner in me. That's something that can't be faked. I'd like to think that now that I'm older and uglier, I could rise to that occasion."

Hardy also revealed there are plans for him to star in another two Mad Max films.