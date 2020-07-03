Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton film to debut on Disney+ in July

The filmed version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's stage musical Hamilton is to debut on the Disney+ streaming service in July.

Studio bosses had originally planned to release the project, directed by Thomas Kail and featuring performances by the original cast, in cinemas in October 2021.

However, they will now make the musical, which tells the story of U.S. founding father Alexander Hamilton, available on Disney+ on 3 July - just in time for America's Independence Day holiday.

"I'm so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought Hamilton to the screen. He's given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house," said Miranda. "I'm so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I'm so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I'm so glad that we're able to make it happen. I'm so proud of this show. I can't wait for you to see it."

Filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June 2016, the movie version will feature Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Daveed Diggs as the Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Renee Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, and Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr.

Miranda's other upcoming movie is the adaptation of his stage musical In the Heights. Directed by Jon M. Chu and featuring Anthony Ramos in the lead role, the film is now scheduled to be released in June 2021 after being hit with delays due to the coronavirus crisis.