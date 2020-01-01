NEWS Nicholas Hoult grateful to spend more time with family during pandemic Newsdesk Share with :





Nicholas Hoult} is grateful that he gets to spend more time at home with his family amid the coronavirus crisis.



The 30-year-old actor and girlfriend Bryana Holly are parents to a two-year-old son together, but Nicholas' usual busy work schedule means he spends long periods away from his loved ones.



But now that his career is on hold during the pandemic, Nicholas is relishing the rare time he gets to spend with Bryana and their son, whose name has never been publicly revealed.



"It's horrible circumstances for it to happen under but I'm very grateful to be getting this time," he told Entertainment Tonight. "Normally when we're shooting, we're spending 14, 15 hours a day at work. You don't get to see a whole lot of your family... This has been a really nice time just to be at home and get back to playing with cards and all sorts of stuff."



In terms of how fatherhood has changed him as a person, the X-Men: First Class star said it's made him more "playful", and reflected: "I think it's given me more perspective on things and a chance to escape work even more and put that into context... I'm loving it. It's fun. And also you kind of live your childhood through them in many ways and it brings back lots of great memories. It's a fun journey to be on."



Next up, Nicholas will be returning to work on Mission: Impossible 7, which was shut down earlier this year due to the global health crisis. And having the chance to work with lead actor Tom Cruise on such a stunt-heavy movie has already been a "real learning curve" for Nicholas.



"I love doing the stunt stuff, fight training, action car stunt driving and all that stuff. It's a really fun experience," he grinned.