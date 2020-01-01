NEWS Robert Pattinson: 'The anticipation for The Batman energises me' Newsdesk Share with :





Robert Pattinson has found the anticipation for his movie The Batman is fuelling his performance.



The Twilight actor was in the middle of filming his debut as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Matt Reeves's superhero movie when the coronavirus pandemic struck and production was shut down.

In a new profile piece with GQ magazine, the 34-year-old was asked why he wanted to take on such a well-known role and he explained that being part of that legacy and feeling fans' excitement was appealing.



"It's a legacy part, right? I like that. There's so few things in life where people passionately care about it before it's even happened," he shared. "You can almost feel that pushback of anticipation, and so it kind of energises you a little bit. It's different from when you're doing a part and there's a possibility that no one will even see it. Right? In some ways it's, I don't know... It makes you a little kind of spicy."



The Caped Crusader has been portrayed onscreen many times by the likes of Christian Bale, George Clooney, and Ben Affleck, but rather than being daunted by following in their footsteps, Pattinson has enjoyed trying to find his own version of the character.



"I kind of like the fact that not only are there very, very, very well-done versions of the character which seem pretty definitive, but I was thinking that there are multiple definitive playings of the character," the British star explained. "And then I was thinking, it's fun when more and more ground has been covered. Like, where is the gap? You've seen this sort of lighter version, you've seen a kind of jaded version, a kind of more animalistic version. And the puzzle of it becomes quite satisfying, to think: Where's my opening?"



Pattinson will next be seen in Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which is scheduled to open in cinemas in July. Fans were under the assumption the mysterious film involved time travel, given the reversed action seen in the trailer, but the actor insisted to GQ: "He's not a time traveller. There's actually no time travelling. That's, like, the one thing I'm approved to say."