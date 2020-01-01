Twitter boss doubles up on Elton John's $1 million pledge

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has given Elton John a big boost amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown by matching the rocker's $1 million (£820,000) donation to his AIDS foundation's COVID-19 emergency fund.

The Rocket Man singer pledged to donate to the cause last month and now Dorsey has doubled the hand-out.

Elton personally thanked Dorsey in a video message he posted online on Wednesday, stating, "Recently my foundation launched a $1 million COVID emergency fund to support our frontline partners to respond to the pandemic and its effects on HIV prevention and care for the most marginalised communities. But the need is overwhelming. So I rang up a friend of mine to see if he can help us and I am so grateful to Jack Dorsey for stepping up and matching our $1 million donation."

In a separate video message, Dorsey added: "I spoke to David (Furnish) and Elton and they told me about the 37 million people around the world living with HIV and the damage COVID-19 has done to the huge gains made towards an end to the HIV epidemic. Our conversation inspired me to take further action.

"I am pleased to join with the Elton John AIDS Foundation to protect the most vulnerable people at risk living with HIV while COVID-19 is challenging health systems all over the world. Visit ejaf.org to learn about their response. Stay safe and please be well."

Dorsey has been digging deep to help those less fortunate in recent weeks - he pledged $10 million (£8.2 million) to Meek Mill and JAY-Z’s Prison Reform Alliance non-profit and partnered with Beyonce to provide $6 million (£4.9 million) in relief funding for mental health support services. The Twitter boss also teamed up with Rihanna to donate millions to domestic violence charities and COVID-19 relief efforts.