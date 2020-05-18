Mary-Kate Olsen fighting for apartment amid shock divorce

Mary-Kate Olsen and her banker husband Pierre Olivier Sarkozy are divorcing after five years of marriage and he's allegedly forcing her out of the New York City home they share.

The 33-year-old actress-turned-fashion mogul, who wed Sarkozy in 2015, filed for divorce last month, revealing, "The relationship has broken down irretrievably", according to the New York Post, but she was informed the city's courts were not accepting such cases at the time because of limited resources due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She is now asking the court to allow her to file an emergency divorce petition claiming, "My husband has terminated the lease on our New York City residence... without my consent."

Mary-Kate adds, "This application is an emergency because my husband expects me to move out of our home on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the middle of New York City being on pause due to COVID-19... I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well."

Olsen also states she cannot look for another apartment "let alone retrieve my separate property belongings".