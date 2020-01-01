Johnny Depp hires Princess Diana's top lawyer for phone hacking battle

Johnny Depp has hired Princess Diana and Prince Harry's top lawyer to represent him in his phone hacking case against News Group Newspapers bosses in Britain.

The movie star's case has been picked up by David Sherborne, who specialises in legal matters related to privacy, confidentiality, and defamation, according to The Blast.

Sherborne has previously represented the royals, Sir Elton John and Hugh Grant.

Depp's legal team has filed a letter of claim against NGN over articles published in The Sun, accusing newspaper bosses of "multiple breaches" of his privacy and "misuse of private information", including the illegal interception of his voicemail messages.

In his letter of claim, Depp alleges his legal aides believe his phone was hacked between 1996 and 2010 following an investigation.

At the time, Depp claims one of the news group's publications was the first to report on both of his girlfriend Vanessa Paradis' pregnancies. Reporters also covered his then seven-year-old daughter Lily-Rose's hospitalisation.

"(They) were aware that our client's daughter was in a 'serious condition,' the name of the hospital where she was being treated, and the nature of her illness," the letter reads. "They also knew of measures taken by our client to protect his and his family's privacy, including entering the hospital through the staff entrance and traveling discretely."

Johnny's attorney in the U.S., Adam Waldman, has confirmed the actor is planning to sue, stating: "Yesterday we sent notice to The Sun of our intention to file suit against them for illegally hacking Johnny Depp. Our Barrister, David Sherborne, has represented Princess Diana, and also Elton John, Jude Law, Hugh Grant, and Prince Harry in hacking claims against the Sun.

"This case is a matter of principle for Mr. Depp, not one of money."

Representatives for NGN have yet to comment on the legal action.

In 2011, The Sun's sister newspaper The News of the World was closed down after a scandal over accusations its reporters accessed the voicemail inboxes of British celebrities and that of a teenage murder victim Milly Dowler. Stars including Elton John and actress Elizabeth Hurley have accepted payouts from NGN after accusing journalists of alleged phone hacking.