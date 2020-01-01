Khloe Kardashian blasts 'sick' reactions to false pregnancy rumours

Khloe Kardashian is "disgusted" by the "sick and hurtful" comments directed at her online amid unfounded rumours suggesting she is expecting another baby with her cheating ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The reality TV star called it quits with basketball player Tristan after his infidelity scandal with family friend Jordyn Woods exploded in April, 2018, days before she gave birth to their daughter True.

They have remained on friendly terms to co-parent their baby girl, and are even isolating together amid the coronavirus chaos, and in a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe considered using Tristan's sperm to help her conceive a sibling for True via IVF (in vitro fertilisation).

She ultimately decided against the idea, in favour of freezing her eggs, but on Wednesday, the exes hit headlines after it was claimed Khloe was pregnant with their second child.

The gossip sparked a backlash online, with many of the negative remarks aimed at Khloe, who was branded a "clown" and a "loser" for appearing to have fallen for Tristan's charms again.

However, Khloe refused to stay silent over the speculation and took to Twitter to slam her haters for attacking her over a false story.

"I don't go on social media platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons why I stay away," the 35 year old began.

"The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH (shaking my head) people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick."

She continued, "The nasty things you're saying about me are over A RUMOR. I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true. ... it's MY LIFE, NOT YOURS."

Khloe went on to encourage her detractors to spread positive energy instead of targetting her, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Funny how picky&choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives (sic)," she tweeted. "I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness."