NEWS The Matrix 4 to resume filming in July - report Newsdesk Share with :





Lana Wachowski's The Matrix 4, starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, will reportedly resume filming in July.



Production on the fourth instalment of the sci-fi saga began in February, but a shoot taking place in Berlin, Germany the following month was halted after the Covid-19 outbreak hit Europe.



Now, bosses at Warner Bros. are hoping the movie can restart in the country in just seven weeks, as Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel begins to ease lockdown restrictions amid the pandemic, according to editors at Deadline.

It was also reported that the cast, including original stars Reeves, Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith, have signed eight-week extensions with the studio that will keep them on hold for the production until at least 6 July.



Newcomers Priyanka Chopra, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Jonathan Groff are also set to appear in the highly-anticipated sci-fi sequel, which was written by Wachowski alongside David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon.



Stunt and filmmaking duo David Leitch and Chad Stahelski were also working on the upcoming film, and told Collider that they worked on scenes in San Francisco before the shutdown.



Countries including New Zealand, Poland, and Australia are also hoping to enable movies to resume production soon, although it has not yet been confirmed by public health officials if lockdown restrictions have been eased for film sets.



Other Warner Bros. projects that had production postponed in light of the coronavirus crisis, such as The Batman and Fantastic Beasts 3, remain on hiatus.