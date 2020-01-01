Jonah Hill 'humbled' after surpassing Samuel L. Jackson's onscreen cursing record

Jonah Hill has been "humbled" to learn he has surpassed Samuel L. Jackson's onscreen cursing record.

The Superbad actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a screenshot of an article on The Wrap with the headline, "Jonah Hill Passes Samuel L Jackson With Most F**king Swear Words on Film."

In the accompanying caption, Jonah celebrated the news by thanking his The Wolf of Wall Street director Martin Scorsese for helping him to achieve the record.

"So many people to thank. @martinscorsese_ thanks for pushing me over the edge. And of course the great @samuelljackson. Humbled," he wrote, adding: "(Also 'new report'? Lol what team of scientists cracked this one?). Lots of love."

According to the new Profanity on Film report from Buzz Bingo, Hill has collectively said the most swear words in all the movies he's appeared in, with a total of 376 profanities. He was followed by his The Wolf of Wall Street co-star Leonardo DiCaprio in the rankings, who has 361 curse words recorded, and Jackson, who had 301.

Jackson has become well known for using curse words in films, especially in flicks like Jackie Brown and Snakes on a Plane.

Other celebrities on the list included Adam Sandler, Al Pacino, Denzel Washington, Billy Bob Thornton, Seth Rogen, Bradley Cooper, and Danny McBride.

Responding to Hill's Instagram post, his friend and frequent collaborator Rogen simply commented, "The dream."

And in response, the 36-year-old wrote: "We should make a last dance (2020 series about Michael Jordan's basketball career) style doc of me exhausted getting to the final f**k. 'I can't do it anymore!'"

Buzz Bingo's analysts studied over 3,500 movie scripts for their report.