Dakota Johnson joins Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry, Darling

Dakota Johnson has joined the star-studded cast of Olivia Wilde's second directorial effort, Don't Worry, Darling.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress will be appearing in the psychological thriller alongside the likes of Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, and Chris Pine.

The movie is set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert and follows the story of a housewife, played by Little Women star Pugh, who uncovers a disturbing truth about her seemingly perfect life.

Wilde will also star in and produce the movie from a screenplay based on an original story by Shane and Carey Van Dyke. The script will be penned by Katie Silberman, who also co-wrote Booksmart.

"I think therefore I stan Dakota. Very happy. Very grateful. Very ready to get to WORK," the 36-year-old filmmaker wrote on Instagram, alongside a screenshot confirming the casting news.

Fans had previously speculated on social media that Johnson would be added to the cast because she said "see you on set" to Wilde in a viral hand-washing video back in March.

It was announced in April that Pugh, LaBeouf, and Pine would be appearing in Wilde's sophomore movie, and the mother-of-two took to Twitter to confess she was nervous about the upcoming project, which has made her the "happiest director in the world".

"This cast is B A N A N A S," Wilde posted on Twitter. "To say that I'm honored/excited/elated/s**tting myself would be a massive understatement... Looking forward to announcing the rest of our incredible ensemble very soon. #DontWorryDarling."