NEWS Nikki Bella suffers 'heart scare' with unborn child Newsdesk Share with :





Nikki Bella recently went to hospital to get her unborn baby "double checked" after experiencing a "heart scare".



The 36-year-old and her twin sister Brie Bella are both pregnant, with the former wrestler announcing she was expecting her first child with her fiance and former Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev back in January.



Speaking on the latest instalment of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki revealed the health scare, explaining that doctors "thought they saw something in our baby's heart".



"We kind of had a heart scare! Artem and I had to drive to Los Angeles to get our baby double checked," she explained. "Everything came out great, which we were so blessed and happy about."



The retired WWE star recently confessed, "This isn't what I imagined my first pregnancy to be," after the coronavirus crisis forced her to spend her time in lockdown.



"I had a really important ultrasound appointment and Artem couldn't come," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I had to go by myself. I was literally in the car, crying. I was like, 'Just walk in, you're fine.'"



Back in January, Nikki expressed her joy at finally falling pregnant and said she can't wait to fulfil her dream of becoming a mother.



"Even though I feel really sick, (I) can't believe I'm going to be a mom soon," she gushed. "I'm going to have this person to take care of for the rest of their life and help them do the right things and just show them the way of the world. That's amazing! It's something I've dreamed of my whole life."



Nikki's due date is early August, while Brie is due to give birth in late July.