NEWS Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson threaten legal action over paternity claim Newsdesk Share with :





Former couple Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have threatened to take legal action against a woman who has alleged the basketball player is the father of her child.



The reality TV star and her sportsman ex, who share a two-year-old daughter named True, hit the headlines earlier this week after she was forced to deny that she is pregnant with their second child.



U.S. tabloid website Gossip of the City also published copies of paperwork purportedly from DNA testing service LB Genetics suggesting Tristan took a paternity test in January, and the pair have now sent a cease and desist letter to the woman concerned, Kimberly Alexander, according to E! News.



In the letter sent by the ex-couple's attorney, Marty Singer, on Wednesday, they ask Kimberly to "immediately stop defaming them with malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications" regarding the paternity claim.



Gossip of the City's report featured screenshots of text messages allegedly sent by Tristan to Kimberly, as well as emails she apparently received from her former attorney, Lisa Bloom.



In the legal letter, Marty confirmed that Tristan did take a paternity test, but it was negative, and that he agreed to take a second test on the condition it was carried out by an AABB-accredited laboratory.



"After it was indisputably established by a paternity test performed by one of the most reputable labs that Mr. Thompson is not your child's father, we thought that would be the end of this," the letter reads, accusing her of spreading "outrageous lies about my clients, including ridiculous fictional conspiracy theories".



The attorney went on to claim that Kimberly was "fired" by Lisa's legal firm before also threatening to launch a "multi-million dollar" lawsuit against her if she does not comply with the letter's demands.