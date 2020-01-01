NEWS John Krasinski nabbed box full of props from The Office set Newsdesk Share with :





John Krasinski made sure he held onto his fair share of memorabilia from the set of beloved U.S. sitcom The Office.



The star played the beloved character, Jim Halpert, for nine seasons on the hit TV series, which came to an end in 2013.



And during a chat with his former co-stars Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer for their Office Ladies podcast, John revealed that he took a box full of props from his time on the show.



On top of stealing the Dunder Mifflin sign, he also has the teapot that Jim gifted to Jenna’s character, Pam Beesly, in the second season.



“Phil Shea (prop master) is the reason I have anything,” the 40-year-old confessed. “He sent me a box, years, like three or four years later of my bag — yeah, my satchel — my nameplate, and the teapot, bro.”



Both Jenna and Angela were unaware he had the teapot, which was key to the series, as Jim gifted it to love interest Pam in the Christmas episode of the programme.



John recently reunited with his The Office co-stars to give two fans a wedding gift to remember, with the cast recreating an epic dance scene from the show virtually for the newlyweds' big day.



He also launched his web series Some Good News with the help of co-star Steve Carrell.