Sam Claflin struggles to see his 'worth' as an actor

Sam Claflin is unable to see his "worth" as an actor because his success was just "the luck of the draw".

The Peaky Blinders star, 33, opened up about his rise to fame in an interview with Man About Town magazine and confessed he was "a rabbit in headlights" when he first started out in the acting business.

"I still struggle with knowing my worth. I don’t throw my weight around and I don’t demand things," he shared.

Despite his reservations, Sam has proven himself to be a hit with audiences with roles in films including The Hunger Games franchise and dramas like Any Human Heart.

Reflecting on his role as Oswald Mosley, the leader of the British Union of Fascists, in hit BBC show Peaky Blinders, he revealed the series had a more "intimate pace" compared to other projects he's worked on.

Now, however, he's looking to the future and will be happy for the coronavirus lockdown to end so he can begin work on new Amazon Prime Video miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six.

"It should be fun because it’s quite a long stint of all of us together," Sam gushed of the new project.

It remains unclear as to when Daisy Jones & The Six, also starring Riley Keough, Camila Morrone, and Suki Waterhouse, will begin production.