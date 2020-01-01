Hilarie Burton in tears over New York Times Bestsellers inclusion

Actress Hilarie Burton cried tears of joy after discovering her memoir had made the New York Times Best Sellers list.

The former One Tree Hill star turned author for The Rural Diaries, in which she recalls the highs and lows of her 10-year relationship with now-husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the fertility struggles they faced in expanding their family, and how they adapted to living on a farm after settling in Rhinebeck, New York.

The book made its debut at number five on the New York Times' Hardcover Nonfiction chart on Wednesday (13May20), and the success of her release made Hilarie break down at the end of a busy day, during which she had thrown herself into some "manual labor", while also juggling parenting duties, and other responsibilities at home.

Sharing a teary-eyed selfie on Instagram, she wrote, "My crybaby face after finding out that my book #ruraldiaries is #5 on the New York Times Non-fiction bestseller list.

"I am .........overwhelmed."

Hilarie went on to credit Morgan for keeping her head "above water", and revealed she let the tears flow freely after receiving the news from her representatives: "Having a nice cry and getting back to work," she added. "But I wanted to stop and record this moment and say THANK YOU. Thanks for buying my book. Thanks for humoring me. Thanks for seeing the magic in @themischieffarm."