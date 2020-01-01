NEWS Emily Ratajkowski planning book of essays Newsdesk Share with :





Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski is working on a book of essays she plans to release once the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.



The brunette beauty admits she was planning to take most of April off to edit her writings and then the stay-at-home order kicked in and she found herself with even more time on her hands.



"I have probably 10 (essays)," she tells British GQ, "but I’m trying to perfect them; that’s one of the main things I’ve been doing... I had planned to take until mid-April to edit these essays. I have 160 pages, all in draft. I have an agent and I’m going through his one sheet of notes. All I needed was no distractions and I promised myself I was going to tell everyone to just leave me to work and get them done. Now look."



Asked to describe her essays, Emily adds, "It’s like a memoir, but with added political thinking. I’m trying to use my experience as a model and someone who has capitalised on their image and also someone who has been maybe a victim of their image. It’s complicated.



"I am looking at all that through a feminist perspective and just trying to decipher some of the answers. I don’t have them all yet; maybe I never will."



The model has been self-isolating with her husband, filmmaker Sebastian Bear-McClard.