NEWS Luca Guadagnino to direct Scarface reboot





Luca Guadagnino has signed on to direct a reboot of Scarface.



According to editors at Variety, the Italian filmmaker has been in negotiations with executives at Universal Pictures to helm a new version of the gangster movie.



Guadagnino has not yet commented on the news, but by taking up the project, Guadagnino will be the third director to tell the story of Scarface, which has become an iconic Hollywood crime story.



Loosely based on the life of Al Capone, an immigrant who builds a criminal empire, the first Scarface film was released in 1932.



The flick was then famously remade in 1983 by Brian De Palma, starring Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Steven Bauer, and Robert Loggia.



While the original version of the film was set in Chicago, and the '80s rendition in Miami, Guadagnino's reboot is tipped to be located in Los Angeles.



The project will be new territory for the 48-year-old, who is known for his work on films such as the Academy Award-winning Call Me by Your Name, 2009's I Am Love, and his numerous collaborations with Tilda Swinton.



Guadagnino is the latest in a string of names attached to the project, with a revised Scarface script, initially written by David Ayer, circulating in Hollywood since 2011.



Subsequently, David Yates and Antoine Fuqua have both been in line to direct the film, but departed before production was ever in motion.



The movie's screenplay has been worked on by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Jonathan Herman, Paul Attanasio, with recent workshopping by Joel and Ethan Coen.



A potential release date has not yet been announced.