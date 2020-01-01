NEWS Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare picture of daughter Apple as she turns 16 Newsdesk Share with :





Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her daughter Apple's 16th birthday on Thursday by sharing a rare picture of the teenager alongside a gushing caption.



The Iron Man star took to Instagram to post three snaps of the birthday girl, who sat on a couch wearing a white dress patterned with red flowers.



Alongside the gallery, Gwyneth wrote: "I can't believe I'm actually writing these words but... happy sweet sixteen my darling girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humour. I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what's on your mind.



"You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times."



Referencing the coronavirus pandemic, Gwyneth concluded: "I'm sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything."



Apple, Gwyneth's daughter with ex-husband Chris Martin, could also be seen wearing a teal-coloured bandage around her thumb, although there was no mention of the injury in the actress' post.



Her message quickly attracted comments from her celebrity friends, with Kate Bosworth commenting: "Oh my gosh, I can not believe she is 16!!! What a gorgeous, bright spirit, HBD xx"



And fashion journalist Derek Blasberg hilariously wrote: "How much longer till Apple can take me clubbin'? Love you, Aps!"