Cara Delevingne defends ex Ashley Benson amid G-Eazy relationship speculation

Cara Delevingne asked her fans to stop "hating" on ex-girlfriend Ashley Benson after she was spotted kissing rapper G-Eazy on Thursday.



According to People, the pair quietly called it quits in early April after two years of dating and have been self-isolating separately amid the coronavirus pandemic. They never publicly confirmed the break-up, and shortly after, it was reported that the Pretty Little Liars star was dating the rapper.



On Thursday, Ashley and G-Eazy, real name Gerald Gillum, appeared to confirm their new romance when they were spotted kissing while getting takeaway food in Los Angeles.



Fans expressed their outrage over the snaps and the Carnival Row star responded by taking to her Instagram Stories to beg them to stop "hating" on her ex-girlfriend.



"To everyone hating on (Ashley), please stop," the 27-year-old wrote. "You don't know the truth. Only her and I do and that's exactly how it should be."



Ashley has become close with the music star following the break-up, however, she appeared to hint they are just friends.



On Wednesday, she liked an Instagram post about the rumours, which read: "Can't Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just need friends right now more than ever."



G-Eazy previously dated Without Me singer Halsey on and off in 2017 and 2018.