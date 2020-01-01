NEWS Nick Cordero still battling lung infection after waking from coma Newsdesk Share with :





Nick Cordero is still battling a lung infection amid his fight with the Covid-19 virus.



The Broadway star woke up from a coma earlier this week after spending more than a month in the hospital battling the coronavirus.



He suffered two mini-strokes and a series of blood clots that forced doctors to amputate his leg, but has been making good progress - with his wife Amanda Kloots keeping fans updated on social media.



However, in a post on her Instagram Stories on Thursday night, Amanda revealed that Nick is still struggling with a lung infection.



But on the positive side, she said her other half's "mental state" is very positive.



"He's still having a little bit of an issue with the infection in his lungs," she said. "He's getting better and better every day. A little stronger every day, so things are really looking great on that front.



"But mental status: We are on good, good progress with mental status."



Later in the day, Amanda returned to the social networking site to recall a sweet story about how she and Nick found out they were expecting their son Elvis.