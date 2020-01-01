NEWS Jerry Bruckheimer unsure about Johnny Depp's future in Pirates of the Caribbean Newsdesk Share with :





Jerry Bruckheimer is still unsure about Johnny Depp's future in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.



The 56-year-old made his debut as Captain Jack Sparrow in 2003's action adventure Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, alongside Keira Knightley, Geoffrey Rush, and Orlando Bloom.



He went on to star as the loveable rogue in the subsequent sequels - Dead Man's Chest in 2006, 2007's At World's End, On Stranger Tides in 2011, and the most recent instalment, Dead Men Tell No Tales, which was released in 2017.



Bruckheimer, who has produced each of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, discussed the development of the next instalment in a new interview with Collider and said that a script, rumoured to be have been penned by Craig Mazin and Ted Elliott, is on its way.



"We're working on a draft right now and hopefully we'll get it shortly and give it to Disney and hopefully they'll like it," the 76-year-old said. "We don't know. We've been working on it for a little bit."



He was also quizzed about the future of Depp, who has been plagued by ongoing person problems over the last few years, in the franchise.



"The one we're developing right now, we're not sure quite what Johnny's role is going to be," Bruckheimer cryptically shared. "So, we're going to have to see."



Reports have previously suggested that the sixth movie will be a reboot for the franchise and focus more on the original Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland theme parks.