Screen Actors Guild Awards to consider movies not released in theatres

Officials at the Screen Actors Guild Awards will consider movies not released in theatres as part of the 2021 ceremony.

In April, bosses at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), which organises the Oscars, and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which oversees the Golden Globes, announced they would be making temporary changes to their eligibility criteria due to the unprecedented closure of cinemas caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

And on Thursday, organisers of the SAG Awards reportedly sent an email to film studio executives announcing that they would be following suit and allowing films which were supposed to have a theatrical release to be submitted for awards consideration.

"We are still revising our film release criteria but will be following the Academy's rule change to allow titles with a planned theatrical release to be eligible if streamed or released on VOD first," the email reads, according to Variety. "Full language will be announced in June along with the rest of our rules."

Previously, to be eligible for consideration for Oscars glory, films had to be shown in a commercial cinema in Los Angeles County for a theatrical run of at least seven consecutive days. But this year, Academy representatives confirmed that movies which had been set for a theatrical run yet had to be released on streaming or video-on-demand services instead may still qualify for categories, including Best Picture, at the 93rd Academy Awards. The Hollywood event is set to take place on 28 February 2021.

A date for the 2021 SAG Awards has not yet been announced.