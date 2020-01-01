George Miller abandons plans to de-age Charlize Theron for Mad Max spin-off

George Miller has abandoned plans to use digital de-ageing technology on Charlize Theron in a Mad Max: Fury Road prequel.

The Oscar-winning actress played action heroine Imperator Furiosa alongside Tom Hardy in the 2015 post-apocalyptic road movie, and Miller had hoped to work with her again on his prequel, which will focus on a young Furiosa.

Miller was initially planning to pull it off by using digital de-ageing technology on Theron, but he realised after watching the technique being used in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman that the effects aren't quite good enough yet.

"For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-ageing on Charlize, but I don't think we're nearly there yet," he told The New York Times. "Despite the valiant attempts on The Irishman, I think there's still an uncanny valley. Everyone is on the verge of solving it, particularly Japanese video-game designers, but there's still a pretty wide valley, I believe."

Miller is now looking for an actress in her twenties for the lead role and he has started the audition process. It was reported in March that he has been meeting with actresses such as Split's Anya Taylor-Joy via Skype.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Australian filmmaker explained that the script for the Furiosa prequel was written before filming on Fury Road began because he and his co-writer Nick Lathouris were so inspired by the extensive backstory that they had created for the character.

"It was purely a way of helping Charlize and explaining it to ourselves," Miller explained.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who appeared in Fury Road, added, "I got to read it when I was cast. It's genius. I've always wondered if that movie's going to get made."

Miller hopes to make the Furiosa film once he completes the drama, Three Thousand Years of Longing, starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba. The production was supposed to begin this spring but has been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.