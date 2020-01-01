NEWS Ricky Gervais fears coronavirus could end comedy tours Newsdesk Share with :





Ricky Gervais fears he may never be able to perform his stand-up comedy routine in arenas again as a result of the coronavirus.



The British comedian was due to begin his SuperNature tour this spring, but has been forced to stay at home due to lockdown restrictions in place in the U.K. and across the world.



In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the After Life creator and star revealed that he thinks it could be a long time before he's able to book major shows again, if ever, if no vaccine for the virus is found.



"We don't know whether it will ever be back to normal," he said. "We don't know whether it will be a reoccurring seasonal flu or when there will be a vaccine. It will always be safety first. I don't know if my gigs will be the last things to come back.



"Maybe they introduce the 100-seat (tour) first, then 1,000 seaters, then 2,000. I was supposed to play a 13,000-seat arena in Copenhagen. That might not be something that happens for at least the next year."



If and when he does return to the stage, Ricky is planning to make a few tweaks to his stand-up set to include references to Covid-19, as he thinks audiences will want to laugh about the bad times they are going through.



"My instinct is that they would want to joke about it and hear my thoughts about it, either honest or stupid," he explained. "You do have to confront the elephant in the room. I'll go through my existing show and I'll have to adapt it and bring it up to speed with what's happening in the world, certainly."