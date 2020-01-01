Ray Winstone stranded in Italy due to coronavirus lockdown

British actor Ray Winstone has been left stranded on the Italian island of Sicily due to the Covid-19 lockdown across Europe.

The Sexy Beast star, 63, travelled to the island for a break and to make a short film in March, and has been in lockdown on his own after his crew were prevented from travelling out to Italy and he was unable to return to England.

Speaking on his beloved soccer club West Ham United's Any Old Irons podcast, he said: "I got caught in Italy about six weeks ago and I'm kind of locked down here on my own.

"I came away to make a little film here. I got here before the film crew did, so the film crew didn't actually leave England and I was here a couple of days before getting ready for them, and that's when it all went pear-shaped."

The actor admitted it was "very difficult" being abroad as he does not speak Italian, but said people across the world just need to "crack on" and "stay fit and stay well".

However, he said he is "quite used to my own company" so is not suffering, despite wife Elaine and daughters Lois, Jaime, and Ellie Rae not being with him.

The actor also called for Queen Elizabeth II's next honours list to be filled with awards for Britain's National Health Service (NHS) workers, saying they have gone "above and beyond" the call of duty during the pandemic.