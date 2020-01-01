Charlize Theron remembers early motherhood on Mad Max: Fury Road set

Charlize Theron will always have fond memories of shooting Mad Max: Fury Road because she had just become a first-time mum before shooting.

The actress reminisced about her time on the set of the 2015 movie, which was largely shot in Namibia, in an Instagram post on Thursday, when she shared a rare snap of herself with her eldest child, Jackson.

The image features Charlize, dressed as her war captain character Imperator Furiosa, seated in the front of a car, cuddling the tot against her chest.

"I became a mom right before we started shooting," she captioned the sweet photo, which featured a purple heart emoji over the face of her now-seven-year-old kid.

"At least my child will forever have the fun fact of 'I spent most of the first year of my life in a war rig...'"

Charlize adopted Jackson, who was born a boy, in March, 2012, but last year, revealed she had been raising him as a girl at her little one's request.

"I thought she was a boy, too, until she looked at me when she was three years old and said: 'I am not a boy!' So there you go!" the star told the Daily Mail.

Charlize, who is also mother to a daughter named August, added, "My job as a parent is to celebrate them and to love them and to make sure that they have everything they need in order to be what they want to be. And I will do everything in my power for my kids to have that right and to be protected within that."